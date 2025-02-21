F&O Strategy: HDFC Sec suggests Bull Spread on Chambal Fertilisers shares

BULL SPREAD Strategy on CHAMBAL FERTILISERS

Buy CHAMBAL FERT (27-FEB Expiry) 560 CALL at Rs 10.9 & simultaneously sell 580 CALL at Rs 4.2

Lot Size: 1,900

Cost of strategy: Rs 6.70 (Rs 12,730 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 25,270 if Chambal Fertilsiers Chemicals closes at or above Rs 580 on Feb 27 expiry

Breakeven Point: Rs 566.7

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2

Approx margin required: Rs 93,500

Rationale:

>> Long build up is seen in the Chambal Fertilisers Futures, where we have seen 22 per cent rise in the Open Interest. Chambal Fertiliser share price, meanwhile, rose 4 per cent on Thursday.

>> Chambal Fertilisers stock price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart to close at an all-time high level.

>> Chambal Fertilisers share has formed strong base by taking support at 200-day EMA in multiple times during the last one year.

>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

=====================

Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.