F&O Strategy: HDFC Sec suggests Bull Spread on Chambal Fertilisers shares

Stock Market Today: Chambal Fertilisers share price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart to close at an all-time high level

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
BULL SPREAD Strategy on CHAMBAL FERTILISERS

Buy CHAMBAL FERT (27-FEB Expiry) 560 CALL at Rs 10.9 & simultaneously sell 580 CALL at Rs 4.2
 
Lot Size: 1,900
 
Cost of strategy: Rs 6.70 (Rs 12,730 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: Rs 25,270 if Chambal Fertilsiers Chemicals closes at or above Rs 580 on Feb 27 expiry
 
Breakeven Point: Rs 566.7
 
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2

Approx margin required: Rs 93,500
 

Rationale:

 
>> Long build up is seen in the Chambal Fertilisers Futures, where we have seen 22 per cent rise in the Open Interest. Chambal Fertiliser share price, meanwhile, rose 4 per cent on Thursday.
 
>> Chambal Fertilisers stock price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart to close at an all-time high level.
 
>> Chambal Fertilisers share has formed strong base by taking support at 200-day EMA in multiple times during the last one year.
 
>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
   
Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

