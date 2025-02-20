Avantel share price: Share price of Avantel skyrocketed as much as 13.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 121.55 per share on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The rise in the share price of Avantel came after the company said it has received a purchase order of Rs 43.25 crore, including taxes, from NewSpace India Limited.

In an exchange filing, Avantel said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a Purchase Order worth of Rs.43.25 Crores (including taxes) vide mail dated February 19, 2025, from M/s. NewSpace India Limited.”

Under the terms of the order, Avantel will be responsible for supply, installation and commissioning of devices for Xponders.

The order is expected to be executed by August 2025, Avantel said in a statement.

About Avantel

Avantel Limited specialises in designing, developing, and maintaining advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software applications, primarily catering to the aerospace and defence sectors.

The company is deeply involved in the creation of wireless and satellite communication solutions, with a strong focus on military and defense applications. Avantel's expertise spans across various technological domains, including satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, software-controlled radios, and embedded systems.

The company’s SATCOM division has developed customised solutions for INSAT-based mobile satellite services, particularly focusing on military applications. It also provides unique, real-time solutions for position determination and location tracking of rolling stock for Indian Railways.

In the wireless communications segment, Avantel designs radar subsystems and software-controlled radios for military use, along with essential radio components like RF front-end units and synthesizers.

Additionally, Avantel’s software services include embedded system design, electronic design services, multimedia solutions, and GIS applications, which serve both defense and civilian sectors.

Avantel has a robust market presence with an established track record of over two decades, delivering cutting-edge technology to both Indian defense forces and international clients. Its diverse clientele includes organisations like DRDO, ISRO, and L&T, as well as private defense and aerospace companies.

The company is actively expanding its operations with new manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad and is looking to diversify further through new initiatives like Ground Station as a Service (GSAAS) and SATCOM as a Service.