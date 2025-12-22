Home / Markets / News / One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

his strategic acquisition positions the company for immediate scale and leadership in the high-growth Latin American ITES/BPO market

One Point One Solutions share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of outsourcing services company One Point One Solutions surged on the bourses on Monday following an update on its acquisition plans. The stock jumped 5.62 per cent to an intraday high of ₹57.25 per share on the NSE on December 22.
 
While some profit booking was seen at higher levels, investor interest remained strong. At 11:37 AM, the stock was trading at ₹55.54 per share, up 2.47 per cent from its previous close of ₹54.20. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, gained 168 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 26,135 levels.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹69.99–41.01 on the NSE. Its market capitalisation as of December 22 stands at ₹1,463.15 crore.

Acquisition update

One Point One Solutions said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One MENA Holdings Limited, has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire 100 per cent shares of Netcom Business Contact Centre S.A., Costa Rica, and its subsidiary Netcom BCC Colombia S.A.S., Colombia.
 
According to the filing, the target entities operate in the Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector, focusing on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and contact centre services, with a niche in digital signature support for regulated sectors.
 
The agreement was executed between One Point One MENA Holdings Ltd (UAE), and Network Communication S.A. (Panama) along with its registered branch in Costa Rica, Fernando Murillo Porras (Costa Rica), Enrique Soler Galán (Panama), Mario Alcides Guerra Ríos (Costa Rica), Provalor Investments S.A. (Panama), and Inversiones La Quinta Ola S.A. (Panama), the filing said.
 
This strategic acquisition positions the company for immediate scale and leadership in the high-growth Latin American ITES/BPO market. 
 
“Through Netcom, we gain a profitable, asset-light platform with deep expertise in omnichannel contact centre services and a high-value niche in digital signature solutions for regulated sectors. The transaction structure is aligned with prudent capital allocation: a significant portion of the consideration is performance-linked, protecting downside while rewarding future growth. Acquiring a proven operational footprint across Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama, supported by long-term contracts with blue-chip clients in banking, telecom, and government, provides a resilient revenue base and a springboard for regional expansion. This would result in a better financial and operating structure for the company,” the company said in a release.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco hit record highs; what's driving metal stocks?

JM Financial initiates Brigade Enterprises with 'Buy'; sees 17% upside

Time Technoplast rises 3% after successful trials of hydrogen-powered drone

Breakout stocks? RVNL, JWL, KEC, 6 others trade above Supertrend indicator

Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

Topics :Buzzing stocksStock movemnetshare marketShare priceMarkets

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story