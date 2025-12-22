One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

Shares of outsourcing services company One Point One Solutions surged on the bourses on Monday following an update on its acquisition plans. The stock jumped 5.62 per cent to an intraday high of ₹57.25 per share on the NSE on December 22.

While some profit booking was seen at higher levels, investor interest remained strong. At 11:37 AM, the stock was trading at ₹55.54 per share, up 2.47 per cent from its previous close of ₹54.20. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, gained 168 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 26,135 levels.

The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹69.99–41.01 on the NSE. Its market capitalisation as of December 22 stands at ₹1,463.15 crore.

Acquisition update One Point One Solutions said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One MENA Holdings Limited, has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire 100 per cent shares of Netcom Business Contact Centre S.A., Costa Rica, and its subsidiary Netcom BCC Colombia S.A.S., Colombia. According to the filing, the target entities operate in the Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector, focusing on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and contact centre services, with a niche in digital signature support for regulated sectors. The agreement was executed between One Point One MENA Holdings Ltd (UAE), and Network Communication S.A. (Panama) along with its registered branch in Costa Rica, Fernando Murillo Porras (Costa Rica), Enrique Soler Galán (Panama), Mario Alcides Guerra Ríos (Costa Rica), Provalor Investments S.A. (Panama), and Inversiones La Quinta Ola S.A. (Panama), the filing said.