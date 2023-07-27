Home / Markets / News / Financial sector attracts bulk of FPI inflows in the first half of July

Financial sector attracts bulk of FPI inflows in the first half of July

Meanwhile, chemical stocks saw selling worth Rs 207 crore, followed by metals and mining (Rs 157 crore) and textiles (Rs 156 crore)

Sundar Sethuraman

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were high on financial services, oil, gas and consumable fuels, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), power and capital goods in the first half of July.

FPIs invested Rs 7,050 crore in financial services, Rs 3,891 crore in oil, gas and consumable fuels, and Rs 3,791 crore in FMCG goods, according to data collated by Primeinfobase.

“The tailwind for the financial services industry is very strong. Credit growth is in double digits, quality of assets is at a record high, and results of the banking sector were good too," said G.Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics.

Meanwhile, chemical stocks saw selling worth Rs 207 crore, followed by metals and mining (Rs 157 crore) and textiles (Rs 156 crore).

"Realisations in the chemicals sector continue to be under pressure, reflected in the quarterly results,” said Chokkalingam.

Forest materials (Rs 115 crore) and information and technology (Rs 56 crore) were the other sectors where foreign investors sold shares.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 30,662 crore on a net basis in the first fortnight of July. Since then, they have extended their investment tally to nearly Rs 47,000 crore this month.

Also Read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch backstop fund, AMC Repo Clearing on Friday

US Fed chair's remarks, earnings disappointments pull down indices

Rail Vikas Nigam offer for sale subscribed 1.6 times, shows BSE data

Tech Mahindra falls 5% as Q1 disappoints Street; brokerages turn cautious

Nestle India cracks 3% as Q2 volume growth came below Street estimates

Topics :Foreign Portfolio Investorsfinancial sector

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story