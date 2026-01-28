Footwear stocks Liberty Shoes, Khadim, RedTape rally up to 15%; here's why

Shares of footwear companies soared up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after Metro Brands, one of India’s leading footwear retailers reported a healthy earnings for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26).

Analysts expect the earnings to improve over the medium term amid anticipation of a gradual improvement in demand and continuous innovation and marketing spend.

Metro Brands posts 15 per cent revenue growth in Q3FY26

Metro Brands reported 15 per cent revenue growth in Q3FY26, driven by strong festive and wedding season demand, supported by a reduction in GST on footwear priced below ₹2,500.

Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, MetroActiv, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Clarks, Skechers, Puma and Adidas which complement its in‐house brands.