Sunteck Realty share price gains over 5% as Q3 revenue jumps over 100%

Sunteck Realty share price today

Sunteck Realty share price rose over 5 per cent in Wednesday's intraday session as the company reported an increase in its net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26) . The share price rose as much as 5.3 per cent to ₹389.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The counter has seen a trade of 0.1 million shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far. Sunteck Realty, currently, has a market capitalisation of ₹5,547.54 crore.

In the last 12 months, Sunteck Realty share price has declined 20.55 per cent, as against a 10.27 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

As of 9:37 AM, Sunteck Realty share price was trading 2.24 per cent higher at ₹378.60, as compared to 0.48 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Why did Sunteck Realty share price rise today? Further, revenue of the real estate company surged 113 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹344 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹162 crore in Q3FY25. The pre-sales grew 16 per cent on year to ₹734 crore. Sunteck Realty share price rose in Wednesday's session after the company reported an increase in its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The net profit rose 34 per cent on year to ₹57 crore compared to ₹43 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).

In the first nine months of the current financial year(9MFY26), Sunteck Realty's topline grew 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹139 crore, while the bottomline increased 39 per cent to ₹139 crore. That said, the company witnessed a contraction in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin and profit margin. Sunteck Realty's Ebitda margin dropped to 24 per cent in Q3FY26 from 30 per cent in Q3FY25, while profit margin fell to 17 per cent from 26 per cent Y-o-Y. Check detailed Sunteck Realty Q3 earnings Sunteck Realty’s collection was strong at ₹319 crore. The net operating cash flow surplus rose 12 per cent on year to ₹349 crore, according to the exchange filing.

During the third quarter, Sunteck Realty acquired a 1.75-acre land parcel at Andheri near the international airport, Mumbai. This is the third strategic acquisition by the real estate company. The project has an estimated gross development value of ₹2,500 crore, the company said in the exchange filing. Technical view: Sunteck Realty has been hovering in a congestion range ₹345-₹477 for last eleven months. At current juncture, it has started bouncing back from the lower end on the said congestion range. Going ahead, Globe Capital Market expect it to trade sideways as long as it is trading in the above mentioned range. An either side break from this range will start the next directional move in that direction, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, derivatives and technical research. Sunteck Realty's board of directors re-appointed Chaitanya Dalal and Mukesh Jain as independent directors for the second term, with effect from September 18. Their term will end on September 17, 2031. The appointments are subjected to the approval of shareholders.