FPI outflows top $3 bn in January amid tepid earnings, global uncertainty

“There is a view that the AI trade may be a bubble, and that capital could eventually rotate into Indian information technology (IT) services companies. But the dominant factor behind FPI selling is heightened uncertainty arising from policy signals and statements by Donald Trump, which tend to unsettle markets,” said U R Bhat, cofounder of Alphaniti Fintech. “Most investors are avoiding risk assets for now, and this is likely to continue until there is greater policy stability on the geopolitical front. That said, the pace of selling may become more calibrated, allowing markets to absorb it more easily,” Bhat added.