SBI MF to buy at least 10% of Adani Power's record rupee bond issue

State Bank of India's mutual fund unit has committed to pick up at least ‍10 per cent of Adani Power's nearly $820 ​million rupee-denominated bond issue, likely to be launched later this week, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The mutual fund, India's biggest in terms of assets under management, is acting as one of the anchor investors for the issue, with a commitment of 7.50 billion rupees, the bankers said, requesting anonymity ​as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The planned 75 billion-rupee issue would be the group's largest-ever rupee bond sale.

SBI Mutual Fund and Adani Power did not respond to email queries.

Adani Power is looking to raise 28.60 billion rupees through a two-year option and 26.90 billion rupees via a three-year note. SBI MF will buy 4.50 billion rupees and three billion rupees of these papers as the anchor investor, the bankers said. The Adani unit will pay a coupon of 8.00 per cent and 8.20 per cent on the two- and three-year bonds, and 8.30 per cent and 8.40 per cent on four- and five-year papers. The remaining 6.75 billion rupees and 12.75 billion rupees will be raised through four- and five-year papers, ‌respectively, the bankers said. Trust Investment Advisors, ICICI ​Bank and Axis Bank are the arrangers for the issue.