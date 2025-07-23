FPI-favoured smallcap soars 115% in 4 months, hits record high; do you own?

Paradeep Phosphates share price today: (PPL) hit a new high of ₹205, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Shares of Paradeep Phosphates (PPL) hit a new high of ₹205, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past three days, the stock price of small-cap fertiliser company rallied 20 per cent as June 2025 quarter shareholding pattern data reveals that foreign institutional investors have nearly doubled their stake in the company. In past four months, the stock has zoomed 116 per cent.

At 01:45 PM, PPL was trading 6.4 per cent higher at ₹201.90, as compared to a 0.50 per cent rise in BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 41.03 million equity shares representing 5 per cent of total equity of PPL have changed hands on the NSE (37.68 million shares) and BSE (3.35 million shares).

Currently, PPL is trading 388 per cent above its issue price of ₹42 per share. The company made stock market debut on May 27, 2022. FPIs increased stake by nearly 7 percentage points in Q1 Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) holding in PPL nearly doubled in April to June 2025 quarter. They increased their stake in the company for the fifth straight quarter. FPIs have raised their holding in the PPL by 6.79 percentage points to 13.97 per cent in June quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. They held 7.18 per cent stake in the company at the end of March 2025 quarter. FPIs were holding 5.4 per cent stake in PPL at the end of December 2024 quarter, and 2.05 per cent holding at the end of September 2024 quarter.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have reduced their stake in PPL for the third straight quarter. As per data, DIIs holding in the company declined to 18.2 per cent in June 2025 quarter from 24.4 per cent at the end of March quarter. They held 27.1 per cent holding at the end of September 2024 quarter, data shows. Financial performance for FY25 For FY25, PPL had posted a 452 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in profit after tax (PAT), powered by record fertiliser sales of 3.03 million tonnes. Revenue from operations stood at ₹13,820 crore, registering a 19 per cent growth over the previous year. Ebitda rose sharply to ₹1,367 crore, up 91 per cent Y-o-Y, while profit before tax increased by 434 per cent to ₹753 crore.