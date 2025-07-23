Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motilal Oswal MF launches Special Opportunities Fund; check key details

Motilal Oswal Special Oppotunities Fund aims to generate long-term capital by investing in opportunities presented by special situations

Motilal Oswal Special Opportunities Fund: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is set to launch the Motilal Oswal Special Oppotunities Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following special situation’s theme. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on Friday, July 25, 2025 and close on Friday, August 8, 2025.
 
According to the scheme information document, the scheme aims to generate long-term capital by investing in opportunities presented by special situations such as corporate restructuring, merger & acquistions, government policy, and/or regulatory changes, disruption, upcoming and new trends, new & emerging sectors, companies or sectors going through temporary unique challengess and other similar instances. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. 
 
 
The scheme will track the Nifty 500 Total Return Index (TRI). "The fund aims to capitalise on special opportunities in the market by following MOMF’s QGLP framework - investing in Quality businesses with high Growth potential, Longevity, and at a reasonable Price. It will adopt a focused, high-conviction, active portfolio management approach," Motilal Oswal MF said.  Check List of Q1 results today
 
Ajay Khandelwal, fund manager at Motilal Oswal AMC said that, manufacturing, services, FDIs, and exports are expected to grow significantly, supported by structural reforms like PLI, RERA, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. 
 
"We believe that corporate actions and macro shifts may continue to create special opportunities capable of disrupting markets. The fund will follow a blend of bottom-up stock picking and top-down analysis to identify companies navigating such transformative phases. This may span sectors like chemicals, EMS, infrastructure, defence, hospitality, healthcare, and IPO-bound firms," he added.

Ajay Khandelwal, Atul Mehra, Bhalchandra Shinde, Rakesh Shetty and Sunil Sawant will be the designated fund managers for the scheme. 
 
During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. Through a weekly or monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum investment amount required is ₹500 and can be increased in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.
 
According to the SID, if units are redeemed or switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment, a 1 per cent of the Net Asset Value (NAV) will be charged as an exit load. However, no exit load will be charged if units are redeemed or switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment.
 
As per the risk-o-meter, the funds invested in the scheme will be at very high-risk.

Motilal Oswal Special Opportunities Fund: Should you invest?

According to the SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equities and equity relate instruments of special situations theme. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

