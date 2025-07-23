Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kajaria Ceramics shares slip 3% post Q1 earnings: Check details here

Kajaria Ceramics shares slip 3% post Q1 earnings: Check details here

The ceramics manufacturer reported a healthy rise of 21 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹108.98 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹89.82 crore reported in Q1FY25

Kajaria, Kajaria Ceramics

The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kajaria Ceramics share price today: Shares of Kajaria Ceramics declined over 3 per cent on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹1,202.20 per share.
 
Kajaria Ceramics shares were trading at ₹1,215.6, down by 2.09 per cent on the National Stock Exchange, at 01:35 PM. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading above 25,100 level, up by 115 points or 0.46 per cent. Currently, the stock is trading 22 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹1,578.70.
 
The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Kajaria Ceramics Q1FY26 earnings

The ceramics manufacturer reported a healthy rise of 21 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹108.98 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹89.82 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company's consolidated revenue figure stood at ₹1,104.33 crore in Q1FY26, marking a decline of 1 per cent from ₹1,113.69 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25. 
As per the management, the drop in revenue figure was mainly owing to low growth in tile volume and decline in ply sales due to the closure of this division.

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

FPIs favorite smallcap stock zooms 115% in 4 months, hits new high

stock market trading

Aaron Industries jumps 7% as board approves bonus, record date for dividend

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Concord Biotech rises 2% on incorporating its arm for marketing and sales

trading

This MFI lender's stock soars 7% even as Q1 profit plunges; Here's why

Indian Railways

IRFC shares rally 5% on posting strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q1

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, stood at 16.72 per cent, up from 15 per cent reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.    ALSO READ | Aaron Industries jumps 7% as board approves bonus, record date for dividend

Should you buy, sell or hold?

 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, citing the company's cost optimisation efforts and improvement in efficiency levels driving growth ahead. "Kajaria Ceramics' earnings in Q1 were significantly above our estimates, led by strong cost control initiatives. Though the near-term demand outlook remains subdued, management expects margins to be sustained due to the cost rationalization efforts...we believe demand recovery would be the key trigger for stock price performance. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of ₹1,430, based on 40x Jun’27E EPS," the brokerage firm stated.
 
However, YES Securities has downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' as the volume figure might remain under pressure in FY26 due to soft demand. That apart, margins are expected to stay elevated as the company adopts cost optimisation measures. The brokerage firm has revised its target price to ₹1,334.  "At current market price, we reckon stock is factoring-in major positives and trades at PE(x) of 37x on FY27E earnings per share (EPS) of ₹33, leaving no major room for upside. Hence, we downgrade the stock to Neutral from Buy," Yes Securities said in its report.
 

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Motilal Oswal MF launches Special Opportunities Fund; check key details

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 500 pts; Nifty above 25,200; Bank, auto gain; realty index down 2.7%

Sneha Makhija, head of wealth planning at Sanctum Wealth

Gen Next's preferences lean toward globally diversified portfolio

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi tells Linde: No room for word games in related party norms definition

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets Kajaria Ceramics Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon