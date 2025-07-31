Home / Markets / News / Greaves Cotton zooms 20% in two days on posting 220% jump in Q1 profit YoY

Greaves Cotton zooms 20% in two days on posting 220% jump in Q1 profit YoY

Greaves Cotton shares jumped nearly 20 per cent after posting healthy Q1 results; PAT up 220 per cent; revenue up 16 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Greaves Cotton shares zoomed 15.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹244.55 per share on BSE. In two trading sessions, the stock jumped nearly 20 per cent after posting healthy Q1 results.  
 
At 12:17 PM, Greaves Cotton share price was trading 13.15 per cent higher at ₹239.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.09 per cent to 81,407.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,589.35 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹319.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹153.25.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Greaves Cotton Q1 results 

In Q1, Greaves Cotton reported a 220 per cent jump in consolidated adjusted net profit at ₹33.09 crore, as compared to ₹10.32 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹745.43 crore, as compared to ₹639.7 crore a year ago, up 16.4 per cent. 
 
“Our Q1 FY26 exports continue to be a growing contributor, making up for 14 per cent of our revenues in this quarter. We continue to serve key sectors—ranging from automotive, to marine, agriculture, construction and firefighting, through a robust portfolio of fuel-agnostic engines, and our genset solutions power diverse sectors such as residential and commercial, hospitality, manufacturing, educational institutions, BFSI, retail, and more. We remain committed to meeting evolving customer needs, with versatile fuel-agnostic solutions, and building a resilient, future-ready organisation," said Parag Satpute, MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton. 
 
He added: Looking ahead, Greaves Cotton is well-placed to capitalise on growth opportunities in engineering applications and mobility. The company is actively investing in research and development (R&D), digitalisation, and global market expansion to fuel its next phase of growth.   ALSO READ | FMCG shares in focus: HUL, Emami, Godrej Consumer gain up to 4%; here's why

About Greaves Cotton Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), also known as Greaves, is a diversified, multi-product, multi-fuel, and multi-location engineering company. Originally renowned for its single-cylinder diesel engines, the company has transformed into a fuel-agnostic, end-to-end mobility solutions provider, driven by the purpose of touching a billion lives by 2030 and enabling a sustainable transition to green mobility. 
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

