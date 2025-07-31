Greaves Cotton shares zoomed 15.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹244.55 per share on BSE. In two trading sessions, the stock jumped nearly 20 per cent after posting healthy Q1 results.

Greaves Cotton Q1 results

In Q1, Greaves Cotton reported a 220 per cent jump in consolidated adjusted net profit at ₹33.09 crore, as compared to ₹10.32 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹745.43 crore, as compared to ₹639.7 crore a year ago, up 16.4 per cent.

“Our Q1 FY26 exports continue to be a growing contributor, making up for 14 per cent of our revenues in this quarter. We continue to serve key sectors—ranging from automotive, to marine, agriculture, construction and firefighting, through a robust portfolio of fuel-agnostic engines, and our genset solutions power diverse sectors such as residential and commercial, hospitality, manufacturing, educational institutions, BFSI, retail, and more. We remain committed to meeting evolving customer needs, with versatile fuel-agnostic solutions, and building a resilient, future-ready organisation," said Parag Satpute, MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton. ALSO READ | FMCG shares in focus: HUL, Emami, Godrej Consumer gain up to 4%; here's why He added: Looking ahead, Greaves Cotton is well-placed to capitalise on growth opportunities in engineering applications and mobility. The company is actively investing in research and development (R&D), digitalisation, and global market expansion to fuel its next phase of growth.