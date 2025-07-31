FMCG shares in focus: HUL, Emami, Godrej Consumer gain up to 4%; here's why

HUL reported a consolidated Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 5 per cent and an Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) of 4 per cent. The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin declined by 130 bps year-on-year (YoY) at 22.8 per cent, in line with its guidance. Reported EBITDA was down 0.69 per cent YoY at ₹3,718 crore. Sales grew 5 per cent YoY at ₹ 16,323 crore. Net profit was up 6 per cent at ₹2,768 crore.

FMCG sector outlook

FMCG demand has continued to remain stable, with a gradual uptick in recency. Encouraged by favourable macro-economic indicators, HUL management said the company strategically stepped up its investments to effectively advance its portfolio transformation agenda in this quarter. As a result, HUL delivered competitive, broad-based growth with an Underlying Sales Growth of 5 per cent, driven by an Underlying Volume Growth of 4 per cent, at a consolidated level. Going forward, the management expects this gradual recovery to be sustained.

The Indian FMCG industry’s mid-to-long term outlook remains highly optimistic, underpinned by various favourable factors. Looking ahead, HUL expects demand conditions to improve gradually over the next fiscal year. Macro conditions will benefit from monetary stimulus, lower food and crude inflation and higher agricultural output.