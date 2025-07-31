The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,753.72 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹1,998 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹603.8.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, Germany, to purchase all assets, including intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and other tangible and intangible assets.

"This is to inform you that Orchid Pharma Limited has.. entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) to purchase all assets (intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and tangible/intangible assets) of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) subject to condition precedents being fulfilled by the parties to the agreement," the filing read.

Separately, in France, Orchid's binding bid for the acquisition of assets—including IP rights and trademarks—of Allecra Therapeutics SAS has been accepted by the Court in a hearing held on July 30, 2025. A formal order is expected shortly.

Once both transactions are completed, Orchid Pharma will consolidate 100 per cent ownership and control of Enmetazobactam globally, unifying rights that were previously distributed across separate legal entities. This marks the full repatriation of India’s first novel antibiotic molecule back to the country. Enmetazobactam, when combined with cefepime, is primarily used to treat complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) and kidney infections (pyelonephritis) caused by certain susceptible bacteria