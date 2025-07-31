Home / Markets / News / Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit in trade; why is the stock in demand?

Orchid Pharma hits 5% upper circuit in trade; why is the stock in demand?

Orchid Pharma shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹740.1 per share on BSE; here's why

pharma, medicine
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Orchid Pharma shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹740.1 per share on BSE. At 12:51 PM, Orchid Pharma share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹740.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 81,495.15. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,753.72 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹1,998 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹603.8.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were Orchid Pharma shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying interest on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, Germany, to purchase all assets, including intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and other tangible and intangible assets. 
 
"This is to inform you that Orchid Pharma Limited has.. entered into an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) to purchase all assets (intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings, and tangible/intangible assets) of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) subject to condition precedents being fulfilled by the parties to the agreement," the filing read.
 
Separately, in France, Orchid's binding bid for the acquisition of assets—including IP rights and trademarks—of Allecra Therapeutics SAS has been accepted by the Court in a hearing held on July 30, 2025. A formal order is expected shortly. 
 
Once both transactions are completed, Orchid Pharma will consolidate 100 per cent ownership and control of Enmetazobactam globally, unifying rights that were previously distributed across separate legal entities. This marks the full repatriation of India’s first novel antibiotic molecule back to the country.  Enmetazobactam, when combined with cefepime, is primarily used to treat complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) and kidney infections (pyelonephritis) caused by certain susceptible bacteria
 
The strategic acquisitions are expected to significantly enhance Orchid’s international growth prospects and reinforce its global brand presence, while delivering meaningful financial benefits.  ALSO READ | Greaves Cotton zooms 20% in two days on posting 220% jump in Q1 profit YoY

About Orchid Pharma

Orchid Pharma spans the entire pharmaceutical value chain with established credentials in research, manufacturing, and marketing. Orchid is the only Indian pharmaceutical company to have invented a New Chemical Entity (NCE, also colloquially called New Drug). The molecule is out-licensed (on a Royalty model) and is now approved in the US and Europe.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Greaves Cotton zooms 20% in two days on posting 220% jump in Q1 profit YoY

FMCG shares in focus: HUL, Emami, Godrej Consumer gain up to 4%; here's why

NSDL IPO GMP steady at 17% despite market crash on Trump tariffs

Sagility shares hit 10% upper circuit defying market weakness; here's why

Punjab National Bank falls 4% on Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Topics :Orchid PharmaBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story