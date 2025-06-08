Home / Markets / News / FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 8,749 cr from equities in June so far

FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 8,749 cr from equities in June so far

Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
With the latest withdrawal, the total outflow has reached Rs 1.01 trillion in 2025 so far | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After investing a staggering amount in May, foreign investors turned net sellers with a withdrawal of Rs 8,749 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first week of this month triggered by renewed US-China trade tensions and rising US bond yields.

This momentum follows a net investment of Rs 19,860 crore in May and Rs 4,223 crore in April, data with the depositories showed.

Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January.

With the latest withdrawal, the total outflow has reached Rs 1.01 trillion in 2025 so far.

"This bearish sentiment was triggered by renewed US-China trade tensions and rising US bond yields, which steered investors towards safer assets," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment, said.

Besides, a US investigation into Adani Group's alleged sanction violation on Iran further weighed down investor confidence and dragged down key equity indices, he added.

However, the unexpected monetary action from the RBI, combining a 50 basis points repo rate cut with a 100 basis points CRR (Cash Reserve Ratio) reduction, boosted market sentiments significantly. 

"With growth prospects in the US and China looking bleak, India stands out as a resilient economy which can deliver above 6 per cent growth in FY26. The only concern is the high valuations which leave not much room for the rally to continue," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

Apart from equities, FPIs pulled out Rs 6,709 crore from debt general limit and Rs 5,974 crore from debt voluntary retention during June 2-6.

They have been consistently selling in the debt market too due to the low differential in bond yields between US and Indian bonds, Vijayakumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global trends, inflation data to drive market sentiment this week: Analysts

Mcap of 9 of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1 trn; Reliance, HDFC Bank shine

VC funds get relief; MCX gets approval for electricity derivatives

Premium

Cement industry eyes demand revival amid looming capacity surplus

Markets cheer RBI's jumbo rate cut; Sensex ends 746.95 points higher

Topics :FPIsIndian equitiesIndian equity market

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story