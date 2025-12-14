Home / Markets / News / FPIs withdraw ₹17,955 cr in Dec, total outflow at ₹1.6 trn in 2025

FPIs withdraw ₹17,955 cr in Dec, total outflow at ₹1.6 trn in 2025

This sharp withdrawal follows a net outflow of ₹3,765 crore in November, extending the pressure on domestic equity markets

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs
Looking ahead, some market experts believe the selling pressure may ease.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 17,955 crore ($2 billion) from Indian equities in the first two weeks of this month, taking the total outflow to Rs 1.6 trillion ($18.4 billion) in 2025.

This sharp withdrawal follows a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore in November, extending the pressure on domestic equity markets.

The current trend comes after a brief pause in October, when Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) infused Rs 14,610 crore, snapping a three-month streak of heavy withdrawals. FPIs sold equities worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July.

According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), FPIs withdrew a net Rs 17,955 crore from Indian equities between December 1-12.

Market experts attributed this sustained outflow to several factors including sharp depreciation of the rupee and rich Indian valuations.

Explaining the outflow, Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said elevated US interest rates, tighter liquidity conditions, and a preference for safer or higher-yielding developed-market assets have weighed on investor sentiment.

Adding to the pressure, India's relatively rich equity valuations have made it less attractive compared to other emerging markets that currently offer better value, he added.

In addition to these concerns, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, pointed to weakness in the Indian rupee, global portfolio rebalancing, year-end effects, and lingering macroeconomic uncertainty as key reasons behind the continued pullout.

Despite this persistent foreign selling, the impact on markets has been largely offset by strong domestic institutional investor (DII) participation. DIIs invested Rs 39,965 crore during the same period, effectively eclipsing FPI outflows.

Looking ahead, some market experts believe the selling pressure may ease.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, noted that sustained selling appears unsustainable given India's strong growth and earnings outlook, suggesting that FPI selling is likely to decline going forward.

Khan added that an expedited US-India trade deal could potentially trigger a reversal in foreign investment trends.

Meanwhile, in the debt market, FPIs withdrew Rs 310 crore under the general limit but invested Rs 151 crore through the voluntary retention route during the same period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mcap of 8 top firms erodes by ₹79,129 cr; Bajaj Finance, ICICI hit hard

NCLAT dismisses Sebi's plea to recover penalty from Annies Apparel

Sebi faces privacy hurdles over asset disclosure proposal, says Chairman

Markets gain on US Federal Reserve rate cut; trim weekly losses

Premium

Tata Steel's expansion pipeline supports favourable post-expansion outlook

Topics :FPI outflowforeign portfolio investmentsIndia FPI

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story