Tata Steel's expansion pipeline supports favourable post-expansion outlook

While steel prices continue to be under pressure, Tata Steel is looking at various moves to ensure domestic capacity expansion to 40 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030 (from the current 26.6 mtpa).

What has the board cleared for NINL, Meramandali and pellet supplies?

The board has granted in-principle approval for 4.8 mtpa capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), with ore requirements to be met from NINL’s captive Koira mine. The board has also approved funds for design and engineering of a 2.5 mtpa thin slab caster and rolling facility at Meramandali. The company is also acquiring a majority stake in Thriveni Pellets (TPPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 640 crore. TPPL owns 100 per cent of Brahmani River Pellets (BRPL), which operates a 4.0 mtpa pellet plant in Jajpur, Odisha, and a 212-km slurry pipeline. This is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

How does the MoU with Lloyds Metals support capacity plans in western India? Tata Steel has also signed an MoU with Lloyds Metals & Energy (LMEL) for joint exploration of mining operations in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, for possible development of 6.0 mtpa greenfield capacity in Maharashtra. The LMEL MoU supports the strategy of expanding near demand centres in western India, where Tata Steel currently does not have capacity. It may also add to ore sourcing comfort. What is the Tarapur project and why does it matter for import substitution? Approval to set up a 0.7 mtpa hot rolled pickling and galvanising line (HRPGL) at Tarapur has also been granted. This supports auto-sector import substitution and the investment falls under Tata Steel BlueScope’s colour-coated business, which was recently consolidated.

What do ore reserves and the TPPL deal imply for costs and savings? The company has about 500-600 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore reserves available beyond the 2030 expiry of captive mines. The board has approved the 50.01 per cent acquisition of TPPL for a cash consideration of Rs 640 crore, with 49.99 per cent acquired by LMEL. BRPL’s pellet plant is close to Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant, and the 212-km slurry pipeline helps with pellet supplies. This facility is expected to see monthly savings of Rs 60 crore for payback in a year. How are capex and debt metrics tracking through H1FY26?

Tata Steel reported incurring Rs 7,000 crore of capex in H1FY26 (for Kalinganagar expansion, Ludhiana electric arc furnace, and Port Talbot plant construction). The consolidated net debt at the end of Q2FY26 increased by 2.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 87,040 crore (Rs 84,840 crore at the end of Q1FY26). But net debt to operating profit improved Q-o-Q to 2.97 times from 3.21 times at the end of Q1FY26. The target is debt to operating profit of between 2.75 and 3 times. The capex outlay on NINL expansion would occur over three to four years, which can be financed from internal accruals.

What could support profitability as new volumes ramp up? The Kalinganagar 5 mtpa ramp-up and 2.2 mtpa CRM complex expansion would support profitability. Higher long product volumes from NINL, and a focus on downstream value-added capacities will reduce the impact of steel cyclicality and aid margins. What is changing in Europe operations and why could it matter for valuation? Meanwhile, Europe operations are improving as well. The transition to green steel in the UK and structural cost-reduction initiatives in the Netherlands would lead to European operations sustaining positive operating profit and this may drive a big re-rating.

How does downstream capex fit into Tata Steel’s product mix? The expansion at NINL will strengthen its presence in long steels, along with a 2.5 million tonne flat steel downstream facility at Bhushan Steel and a 0.7 million tonne galvanising line under the Tata BlueScope joint venture at Tarapur, Maharashtra. Capex in value-added products should push up margin. How is HIsarna expected to lower costs and emissions? Operationally, Tata Steel is using its proprietary HIsarna technology (from Tata Steel Netherlands) to reduce capex, opex, and carbon emissions. It will establish a 1 million tonne plant employing HIsarna to process low-grade ore. The capex may be lower than that of a traditional blast furnace, with lower emissions, and it is compatible with carbon capture technologies.