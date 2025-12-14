Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 8 top firms erodes by ₹79,129 cr; Bajaj Finance, ICICI hit hard

Mcap of 8 top firms erodes by ₹79,129 cr; Bajaj Finance, ICICI hit hard

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by ₹19,289.7 crore to ₹6,33,106.69 crore

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled ₹18,516.31 crore to ₹9,76,668.15 crore. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 79,129.21 crore last week, with Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank taking the biggest hit, amid a largely bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined by 444.71 points or 0.51 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the only gainers, while HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 19,289.7 crore to Rs 6,33,106.69 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 18,516.31 crore to Rs 9,76,668.15 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel tanked Rs 13,884.63 crore to Rs 11,87,948.11 crore and that of State Bank of India diminished by Rs 7,846.02 crore to Rs 8,88,816.17 crore.

Infosys lost Rs 7,145.95 crore from its market valuation which stood at Rs 6,64,220.58 crore.

The mcap of TCS declined by Rs 6,783.92 crore to Rs 11,65,078.45 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 4,460.93 crore to Rs 15,38,558.71 crore.

The valuation of LIC eroded by Rs 1,201.75 crore to Rs 5,48,820.05 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 20,434.03 crore to Rs 21,05,652.74 crore.

Larsen & Toubro added Rs 4,910.82 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,60,370.38 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLAT dismisses Sebi's plea to recover penalty from Annies Apparel

Sebi faces privacy hurdles over asset disclosure proposal, says Chairman

Markets gain on US Federal Reserve rate cut; trim weekly losses

Premium

Tata Steel's expansion pipeline supports favourable post-expansion outlook

Mkt regulator Sebi clears Pranav Adani, others of insider trading charges

Topics :mcapBajaj FinanceICICI Bank

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story