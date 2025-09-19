Adani Group gains ₹66,000 crore market capitalisation after Sebi relief

Adani Group stocks surged on Friday, adding nearly Rs 66,000 crore in market capitalisation, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dismissed key allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Shares of all nine listed Adani companies advanced between 0.3 per cent and 12.4 per cent, led by Adani Power. The combined market value of the group rose 4.8 per cent, or Rs 65,932 crore, to Rs 14.28 trillion—the biggest single-day increase in absolute terms since May 12. The gains came on a day when the benchmark Sensex ended nearly half a per cent lower due to profit-taking after a 4 per cent rally over the past 12 sessions. Banking stocks were the biggest drag on the market performance. Adani Enterprises was the best-performer in the Nifty 50 with a gain of 5.3 per cent.

Market experts said Sebi’s verdict removes a significant overhang for the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate. “This judgement clears a lot of taints for the group and will help bring back investor confidence. With the overhang gone, large investors who were on the sidelines may now start deploying serious money,” said Deven Choksey, Managing Director, KRChoksey Shares. In two separate orders issued on Thursday, Sebi exonerated the group of charges related to alleged fund diversion and violations of related-party transaction (RPT) norms. The regulator said the transactions flagged by Hindenburg in its 2023 report could not be classified as RPTs. Consequently, the Adani firms could not be held guilty of breaching disclosure rules or engaging in market manipulation.

"After an exhaustive investigation, Sebi has reaffirmed what we have always maintained, that the Hindenburg claims were baseless. Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani Group," Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group wrote on X on Thursday following the Sebi orders. Sources, however, said Sebi is examining allegations related to possible violations of minimum public shareholding (MPS) and insider trading norms made by Hindenburg against the group. The January-2023 Hindenburg report had triggered a sharp sell-off, wiping out nearly Rs 12 trillion in market value. The group's combined market cap, which stood at Rs 19.2 trillion before the short-seller's report, had plunged to Rs 6.8 trillion by February 27, 2023.