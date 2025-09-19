Home / Markets / News / More Sebi orders likely in Adani case; MPS, insider trading under lens

More Sebi orders likely in Adani case; MPS, insider trading under lens

Sources said regulator still examining charges related to possible violations of MPS, insider trading norms

On Thursday, Sebi issued two orders disposing of proceedings without directions in cases linked to allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research regarding violations of RPT norms. | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
While the market regulator has cleared Adani Group companies and a few other entities of violating related party transaction (RPT) norms, at least two other allegations against the group remain under review, sources said.
 
According to people familiar with the matter, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining charges related to possible violations of minimum public shareholding (MPS) and insider trading norms.
 
Although the investigations have been completed, final orders on these issues may take more time, they added. “Different departments are looking into it,” said one of the persons.
 
Emailed queries sent to Sebi and the Adani Group remained unanswered until press time. 
On Thursday, Sebi issued two orders disposing of proceedings without directions in cases linked to allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research regarding violations of RPT norms. 
 
In its orders, Sebi ruled that transactions involving Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks and Rehvar Infrastructure – non-group entities flagged by Hindenburg Research – did not qualify as RPTs. The regulator observed that transactions carried out by related parties through unrelated intermediaries cannot be classified as RPTs under the pre-amendment provisions of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) for the years under review.
 
Sebi further concluded that there was no violation of either the LODR Regulations or the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations as alleged in its show-cause notices issued in March 2024. The probe had been launched following directions from the Supreme Court.
 
In filings before the apex court in August 2023, Sebi had informed that it had completed 22 out of 24 investigations into the Adani Group, with the remaining two cases involving certain foreign portfolio investors pending due to the need for inputs from overseas regulators and external agencies.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBIAdani GroupHindenburg Research

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

