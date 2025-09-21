Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.18 trn; SBI, Airtel biggest winners

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹35,953.25 crore to ₹7,95,910 crore

Bharti Airtel added ₹33,214.77 crore taking its valuation to ₹11,18,952.64 crore. (Photo: Reuters)
Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by ₹1,18,328.29 crore last week, with State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.
 
Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 721.53 points or 0.88 per cent.
 
While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the winners, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever emerged as the laggards.
 
The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹35,953.25 crore to ₹7,95,910 crore.
 
Bharti Airtel added ₹33,214.77 crore taking its valuation to ₹11,18,952.64 crore.
 
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed ₹17,389.23 crore to ₹19,04,898.51 crore and that of TCS surged by ₹12,952.75 crore to ₹11,46,879.47 crore.
 
LIC's valuation edged higher by ₹12,460.25 crore to ₹5,65,612.92 crore and that of Infosys climbed ₹6,127.73 crore to ₹6,39,901.03 crore.
 
The mcap of HDFC Bank went up by ₹230.31 crore to ₹14,84,816.26 crore.
 
However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹10,707.87 crore to ₹10,01,654.46 crore.
 
The mcap of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹6,346.93 crore to ₹6,17,892.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹5,039.87 crore to ₹6,01,225.16 crore.
 
Reliance Industries remained at the top in the market valuation chart followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

