Nykaa shares rise 5% on posting healthy Q1; Time to buy or book profit?

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and cosmetics brand Nykaa, shares gained 5.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹215.95 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company released its June quarter (Q1FY26) results on Tuesday, post-market hours.

At 9:55 AM, Nykaa share price was trading 3.49 per cent higher at ₹212.1 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.29 per cent higher at 80,467.04.

Nykaa Q1 results recap

FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a 79.3 per cent rise in net profit at ₹24.47 crore for Q1FY26, compared to ₹13.64 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit grew 28.4 per cent.

Revenue from operations rose 23.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,154.9 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,746.1 crore in Q1FY25. In the previous quarter, revenue stood at ₹2,061.7 crore. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 46 per cent YoY to ₹141 crore, with margins expanding to 6.5 per cent from 5.5 per cent in Q1FY25. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 26 per cent YoY to ₹4,182 crore. FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) Q1 results analysis: Buy, sell or hold? Nomura | Neutral | Target: ₹223 The brokerage believes Nykaa continued to deliver strong revenue growth for beauty and personal care (BPC) in challenging conditions. Growth pick-up for the fashion business is also a positive. Even though margins have been on an improving trend, they have been behind expectations (consensus FY26/27F at 7.4 per cent/8.6 per cent. Nomura largely maintained its revenue growth estimates for FY26/27F at 27 per cent/25 per cent growth in BPC and 15 per cent/15 per cent growth in fashion.

ICICI Securities | Add | Target: ₹230 In Q1FY26, Fashion’s gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 24.5 per cent Y-o-Y driven by 74 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the men’s category, which is a positive development, indicating sustainability of growth, as they are still under-indexed in men’s fashion (16 percentage of GMV). Further, analysts think Nykaa’s rapid delivery model, ‘Nykaa now’, could scale up to 10–15 per cent of Beauty’s GMV by FY26-end and await further clarity on the impact of this scale-up on fulfilment and rental expenses. Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | Target: ₹235 Nykaa sustained a strong momentum in its BPC segment, while fashion registered a pickup in growth this quarter. The brokerage models in 20 per cent GMV growth, with margin expansion driven by narrowing losses in Fashion and eB2B. It cut earnings for FY26E/27E by 10 per cent/12 per cent, primarily due to higher tax assumptions.