Apollo Hospitals shares hit record high after Q1; check breakdown here

Apollo Hospitals shares rose 6 per cent after it reported a 42 per cent surge in its June quarter net profit

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:11 AM IST
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 42 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit, along with an expansion strategy. 
 
The leading hospital chain's stock rose as much as 6.5 per cent to hit a record high of  ₹7,708.5 per share. The stock pared gains some to trade 6 per cent higher at ₹7,675 apiece, compared to a 0.4 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:52 AM. 
 
Shares of the firm saw the biggest intraday rise since November 7 last year and currently trade at 18 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5.4 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Hospitals has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.1 trillion.  

Apollo Hospitals Q1 results 

The hospital chain reported a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 9Q1FY26) to ₹432.8 crore, compared to ₹305.2 crore during the same period last year. 
 
Its consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,842.1 crore, compared to ₹5,085.6 crore during the same quarter of FY25. Ebitda stood at ₹852 crore versus ₹675 crore in the first quarter of FY25.
 
As of June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 per cent compared to 68 per cent in the same period in the previous year.  ALSO READ: Honasa Consumer, parent of Mamaearth, zooms 13% post Q1; Buy or sell?

Apollo Hospitals' expansion plans

The company announced its growth strategy to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years with an investment of over ₹7,600 crore. 
 
The first phase of 2,000 beds is already in progress, Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said. "We have added an existing 200-bed hospital in Bengaluru and will also be establishing a 500-bed greenfield hospital in the suburbs of the city to bring the total bed strength in Bengaluru to 1,500 beds."
 
The board of directors has approved an investment not exceeding Rs 8.5 crore for acquiring 8.5 million equity shares of Apollo Gleneagles PET-CT from its existing shareholder, Parkway Healthcare (Mauritius). 

Apollo Hospitals' digital growth

Apollo 24/7 achieved a quarterly gross merchandise value (GMV) of over ₹682 crore, sustaining the platform's momentum and signalling continuing strong demand for teleconsultations, lab services and pharmacy deliveries. "This performance builds on the platform's FY25 GMV of Rs 3,007 crore, demonstrating our success in creating a seamless care continuum from home to hospital," Reddy said.
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

