In Q1, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹41.32 crore, as compared to ₹40.25 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 2.6 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹595.25 crore, as compared to ₹554 crore a year ago, up 7.4 per cent.

The brokerage believes the company's overall profitability was stable during the quarter, which is expected to improve with operating scale in younger brands. Additionally, going ahead, scaling up of younger brands driven by new product developments and sustained improvement in Mamaearth’s performance on the back of route to market (RTM) changes, may drive healthy performance.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation(Ebitda) remained flat at ₹46 crore, and its Ebitda (percentage of net sales) stood at ₹7.7 per cent, as against 8.3 per cent.

Jefferies | Buy | Target: ₹400

The brokerage noted that unseasonal rain impacted the revenue, according to reports. However, the company managed to see sequential improvement in Ebitda margins. Also, new brands continued to grow strongly, while Mamaearth is yet to recover.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target raised to ₹310 from ₹300

Going ahead, management expects revenue momentum to improve (double-digit growth for 9MFY26) and also sustain margins at 7 per cent, which, according to brokerage, is better than the earlier management guidance of 7 per cent by Q4FY26. Additionally, recent transformation steps to sharpen execution are in the right direction, yielding encouraging results.