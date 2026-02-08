Fund Pick: DSP ELSS Tax Saver, a lock-in that paid investors back

Launched in January 2017, the DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund featured in the top 30th percentile of the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through September 2025. The fund’s assets under management rose to ₹16,749 crore at end-September 2025 from ₹10,002 crore at end-September 2022. Rohit Singhania has managed the fund since July 2015.

The scheme aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities and equity-related securities of largecap companies, while enabling investors to avail of deductions from total income as permitted under the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

To put this in perspective, an investment of ₹10,000 in the fund on January 18, 2007 (the inception date), would have grown to ₹1.43 lakh by February 5, 2026, delivering an annualised return of 15 per cent. Over the same period, a similar investment in the category and the benchmark would have increased to ₹87,130 (12.03 per cent) and ₹85,023 (11.88 per cent), respectively.

The fund outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI, over the one-, two-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year trailing periods. It also outperformed its peers — funds ranked in the ELSS category of CMFR in September 2025 — across the same time horizons.

A systematic investment plan (SIP) is a disciplined method of investing in mutual funds, under which a fixed amount is invested at regular intervals.

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the fund over 10 years, totalling ₹12 lakh, would have grown to ₹28.66 lakh, translating into an annualised return of 16.79 per cent. In comparison, the same investment in the benchmark would have risen to ₹26.06 lakh (15 per cent) as of February 5, 2026. Overall, the fund outperformed the benchmark across the one-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year SIP periods.

Portfolio analysis