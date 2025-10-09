Home / Markets / News / G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

The contarct is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (Total Length 26.672 Km.) by State Highways Authority of Jharkhand

G R Infraprojects shares jumped 6.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,319.15 per share. At 9:37 AM, G R Infraprojects’ share price was trading 3.56 per cent higher at ₹1,286.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 81,874.27. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,443.89 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,730 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹902.05 per share. 

Why were G R Infraprojects shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The project is worth ₹290.23 crore.
 
“We are pleased to inform you that our company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 08th October 2025 from State Highways Authority of Jharkhand,” the filing read. 
 
The contarct is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (Total Length 26.672 Km.) by State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The project has to be complete within 24 months from appointed date. 
 
In August, the company emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) Projects in Rajgarh (1500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase III and the evacuation of power from RE Projects in Neemuch (1000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase II. 
 
The annual transmission charges are estimated at ₹367 crore, and the project has to be completed within 24 months from the special purpose vehicle (SPV) acquisition. Thereafter, the company will handle operation and maintenance (O&M) of the project for 35 years.
 
G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways. 
 
Headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a corporate office in New Delhi, the company operates across India and is gradually expanding into international markets. 
 
It follows an integrated project execution model, managing every phase from conceptualisation to completion, and is actively involved in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

