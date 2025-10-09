G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

G R Infraprojects shares jumped 6.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,319.15 per share. At 9:37 AM, G R Infraprojects’ share price was trading 3.56 per cent higher at ₹1,286.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 81,874.27.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,443.89 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,730 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹902.05 per share.

Why were G R Infraprojects shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The project is worth ₹290.23 crore.

“We are pleased to inform you that our company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 08th October 2025 from State Highways Authority of Jharkhand,” the filing read. The contarct is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (Total Length 26.672 Km.) by State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The project has to be complete within 24 months from appointed date. In August, the company emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) Projects in Rajgarh (1500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase III and the evacuation of power from RE Projects in Neemuch (1000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase II.