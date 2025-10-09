Saatvik Green Energy gains 10%, hit all time high on posting healthy Q1

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,008.57 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹551.4 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹420.1 per share. The stock rallied for the fifth consecutive session and gained over 12 per cent.

Saatvik Green Energy Q1 results

In Q1, Saatvik Green Energy reported consolidated profit at ₹118.824 crore, as compared to ₹21.245 crore a year ago, up 459.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). It revenue from operations stood at ₹915.72 crore, as compared to ₹245.97 crore a year ago, up 272.28 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of the company for the quarter stood at ₹181.058 crore, as against ₹40.592 crore, up 346.04 per cent and Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 19.77 per cent, as against 16.5 per cent.

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at 4.05 GW and improvement was seen in debt ratio from 1.36 in Q4FY25 to 1.28 in Q1FY26, according to the filing.