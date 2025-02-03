G R Infra slips 6% after posting Q3 nos; here's what's worrying investors

G R Infraprojects shares declined 6 per cent on Monday, logging an intraday low at Rs 1,200 per share on BSE. Around 11:28 AM, Aarti Industries' share price was down 4.52 per cent at Rs 1 219 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 77,005.51.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 11,792.64 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,859.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 1,168.7 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company posted its Q3FY25 results.

On Saturday, after market hours, G R Infraprojects posted an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit of Rs 262.59 crore as compared to Rs 242.87 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

However, the company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,694.5 crore, down 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to Rs 2,134 crore.

ALSO READ: G R Infraprojects shares jump 9% after order win from Western Railway As per the filing, the company's order book as on December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 16,886.9 crore. Recently, the company bagged an EPC tender for gauge conversion of 38.9 kms track from Kosamba to Umarpada at Kosamba Umarpada section in Vadodara division of Western Railways. The order was worth Rs 262.28 crore and timeline for completion of the order was 24 months.

GR Infraprojects is an Indian infrastructure company established in 1995, specialising in the development of roads, highways, and other civil engineering projects. The company offers end-to-end services, including design, construction, and maintenance.

It is primarily focused on the construction of roads, highways, bridges, flyovers, and railway infrastructure, with a significant presence in the development of both national and state highways. GR Infraprojects has also ventured into projects related to airport runways and other large-scale infrastructure works. Known for its expertise and timely delivery of projects, the company has grown to become a prominent player in India’s infrastructure sector.

In the past one year, G R Infraprojects shares have lost 3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8 per cent.