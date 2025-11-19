Groww parent shares drop 6%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Groww, saw its prices slide for the first time since listing, after rallying over 90 per cent from its issues price.
The stock broking platform's stock fell as much as 6.22 per cent during the day to ₹177 per share. The Groww stock pared losses to trade 5.4 per cent lower at ₹178 apiece, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM.
Shares of the company currently trade at 1.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen over 55 per cent per cent since listing on November 12, compared to a 0.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Groww has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.1 trillion.
Amid the rally, the stock exchanges have reduced the company’s price band from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Groww Q2 results announcement
The company has informed that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, November 21, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.
On the same day, the company is also expected to announce details of its earnings call, during which senior management will discuss the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.
Analysts on Groww outlook
With continued innovation and customer-centric offerings, Groww is well-positioned to drive growth, enhance annual average revenue per user (AARPU), and capitalise on its strong momentum, Choice Equity Broking said. The company has shown exceptional performance and is poised to scale new heights through its ongoing expansion initiatives, it said.
Before the IPO launch, Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Groww’s activation rates have remained above 33 per cent between FY24 and Q1FY26, helping bring customer acquisition cost per active client down and supporting a strong Ebitda margin. ALSO READ | Waaree Energies slips 6% after income tax department visits its offices
Groww IPO details
Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue, priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, was open between November 4 and November 7.
The IPO received an overall subscription of 17.6 times, led by strong institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 22.02 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 14.20 times.