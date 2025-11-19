3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Tenneco Clean Air listing, Tenneco Clean Air share price: Shares clean air and powertrain products manufacturer Tenneco Clean Air made a solid debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise subdued market. The company stock listed at ₹505 on the NSE, opening with a 27 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹397. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹516, up 2 per cent from the listing price.
On the BSE as well, Tenneco Clean shares opened at ₹498, a premium of 25.4 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 3.6 per cent from the listing price to ₹516.35.
The listing price of Tenneco Clean was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Tenneco Clean Air were trading at ₹501, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹104 or 26.2 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. ALSO READ | Excelsoft Technologies IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates
Tenneco Clean Air India: Should you buy, sell or hold?
Analysts suggest alloted investors to book partial profits, raising caution around the auto sector’s cyclicality and reliance on OEM volumes. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the company's strong opening was supported by investor confidence in the company's global backing, advanced clean-air and emission-control technology, and long-standing relationships with major automobile OEMs. Its diversified product range and alignment with tightening emission norms further strengthened sentiment.
"Despite the upbeat debut, some caution remains due to the auto sector’s cyclicality, dependence on OEM volumes, and raw-material–linked margin pressures. Allottees may consider booking partial gains and holding the rest with a stop-loss near ₹480," Nyati added.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription rate
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Tenneco Clean Air IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 58.83 times. Investors placed bids for 3.92 billion equity shares against the 66.66 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 166.42 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 40.74 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 5.11 times more bids than the shares on offer.
Tenneco Clean Air successfully raised ₹3,600 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 90.7 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component. Tenneco Mauritius Holdings is the promoter selling shareholder.
The Tenneco Clean Air IPO was offered in the price band of ₹378 to ₹397 per share, with a minimum application lot of 37 shares. The issue was open for subscription from November 12 to November 14, 2025. The allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, November 17.
According to the RHP, the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.
