Home / Markets / News / Tenneco Clean Air stock lists at 27% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

Tenneco Clean Air stock lists at 27% premium; should you buy, sell or hold?

Tenneco Clean Air stock listed at ₹505 on the NSE, opening with a 27 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹397 per share

Tenneco Clean Air listing
Tenneco Clean Air listing
SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tenneco Clean Air listing, Tenneco Clean Air share price: Shares clean air and powertrain products manufacturer Tenneco Clean Air made a solid debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise subdued market. The company stock listed at ₹505 on the NSE, opening with a 27 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹397. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹516, up 2 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE as well, Tenneco Clean shares opened at ₹498, a premium of 25.4 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 3.6 per cent from the listing price to ₹516.35.
 
The listing price of Tenneco Clean was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Tenneco Clean Air were trading at ₹501, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹104 or 26.2 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  ALSO READ | Excelsoft Technologies IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates 

Tenneco Clean Air India: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Analysts suggest alloted investors to book partial profits, raising caution around the auto sector’s cyclicality and reliance on OEM volumes.   Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the company's strong opening was supported by investor confidence in the company's global backing, advanced clean-air and emission-control technology, and long-standing relationships with major automobile OEMs. Its diversified product range and alignment with tightening emission norms further strengthened sentiment.
 
"Despite the upbeat debut, some caution remains due to the auto sector’s cyclicality, dependence on OEM volumes, and raw-material–linked margin pressures. Allottees may consider booking partial gains and holding the rest with a stop-loss near ₹480," Nyati added.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Tenneco Clean Air IPO received a robust response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 58.83 times. Investors placed bids for 3.92 billion equity shares against the 66.66 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 166.42 times.  The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 40.74 times, while the retail investors’ portion received 5.11 times more bids than the shares on offer.
 
Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised ₹1,079.99 crore from 58 anchor investors on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. It allocated 27.2 million equity shares to anchor investors at ₹397 per share.  Check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status today, GMP, listing date

Tenneco Clean Air IPO details

Tenneco Clean Air successfully raised ₹3,600 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 90.7 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component. Tenneco Mauritius Holdings is the promoter selling shareholder. 
 
The Tenneco Clean Air IPO was offered in the price band of ₹378 to ₹397 per share, with a minimum application lot of 37 shares. The issue was open for subscription from November 12 to November 14, 2025.  The allotment of shares was finalised on Monday, November 17. 
 
According to the RHP, the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deepak Fertilisers stock can rally 39% from here, says Emkay; stock up 3%

KEC Intl slips 7% on Power Grid projects ban; should you buy, hold or sell?

Azad Engineering share price gains 5% on inking this deal with P&W Canada

Groww parent shares drop 10%, first pullback since debut; Q2 results soon

Waaree Energies slips 6% after income tax department visits its offices

Topics :Share Market TodayStock Market NewsIPOsstock market listingMarketsNSEBSEThe Smart Investor

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story