Tenneco Clean Air India: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Analysts suggest alloted investors to book partial profits, raising caution around the auto sector’s cyclicality and reliance on OEM volumes. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the company's strong opening was supported by investor confidence in the company's global backing, advanced clean-air and emission-control technology, and long-standing relationships with major automobile OEMs. Its diversified product range and alignment with tightening emission norms further strengthened sentiment.

The listing price of Tenneco Clean was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Tenneco Clean Air were trading at ₹501, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹104 or 26.2 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.