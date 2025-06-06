Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 3 new issues, 1 listing next week

The SME segment is poised to keep investors engaged, with one listing and three new offerings set to open during next week

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

IPO Calendar: Following seven mainboard listings in the last one month, the mainboard segment of the Indian primary markets is expected to remain muted during the next week, from Monday, June 9, 2025, to Friday, June 13, 2025, as no mainline offering is scheduled to open for public subscription. However, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) segment is poised to keep investors engaged, with one listing and three new offerings set to open for public subscription during the week.

Here are the complete details of the upcoming IPOs next week:

Sacheerome IPO

The public offering of Sacheerome is set to open for subscription on Monday, June 9, 2025, and close on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Sacheerome IPO is a book-built issue of ₹61.62 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 6.04 million equity shares. The price band is set at ₹96-102 per share, and the lot size is 1200 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,15,200.
 
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, tentatively on Monday, June 16, 2025. 

Jainik Power and Cables IPO

Jainik Power and Cables IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, and close on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The ₹51.3 crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares. Jainik Power and Cables IPO will be available for subscription at a price band of ₹100-110 apiece, and a lot size of 1200 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof, with the minimum amount required at ₹1,20,000.

Skyline Financial serves as the registrar for the public offering, while Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
The basis of allotment for Jainik Power and Cables IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, June 13, 2025. Shares of Jainik Power and Cables are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Monolithisch India IPO

The public offering of Monolithisch India is set to open for subscription on Monday, June 12, 2025, and close on Wednesday, June 16, 2025. Monolithisch India IPO is a book-built issue of ₹82.02 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 5.76 million equity shares. The price band is set at ₹135-143 per share, and the lot size is 1000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,35,000.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, June 12, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025. 

SME IPO listings next week

From the SME segment, Ganga Bath Fittings shares, whose IPO closes for subscription today, is slated to list on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The public offering has been oversubscribed by around 1.5 times as of 2:50 PM on Friday. The basis of allotment for Ganga Bath Fittings IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 9, 2025, as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Topics : Stock Market IPO Calendar SME IPOs IPOs Markets

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

