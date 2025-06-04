Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 1 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

The issue was subscribed by 10 per cent as of 11:20 AM, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed to around 18 per cent, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 2 per cent.

The price band for the Ganga Bath Fittings IPO is set the price band in the range of ₹46 to ₹49 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,38,000 to bid for one lot comprising 3,000 shares. The minimum lot size investment for high net worth individuals (HNI) is 2 lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,94,000.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager of the Ganga Bath Fittings IPO.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹20.13 crore from the net issue proceeds to purchase equipment or machinery, ₹5.32 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowing, and ₹2.7 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Ganga Bath Fittings

Incorporated in 2018, Ganga Bath Fittings is engaged in manufacturing and supplying bathroom accessories including but not limited to bath fittings items such as CP taps and their parts, showers, bath accessories, Sanitary wear, ABS Showers, ABS Health faucet, ABS Taps, ABS Accessories, PTMT Taps, Door Handles, Bathroom Vanities, Bathroom Sinks, SS Showers, Shower Drains, SS Channel Drainer etc. It also manufactures customised components based on customer specifications. The company has a network of over 2,500 distributors across India.