Coforge rises 2% on ex-date for stock split; are investors still eligible?

Coforge stock split: Coforge shares gained 1.7 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹1,730 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came on ex-date for stock split.

In the past one year, Coforge shares have gained 72 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 12 per cent.

At 10:23 AM, Coforge share price was trading 1.1 per cent higher at ₹1,718.65 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 80,886.45. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹57,476.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,003.59 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹943.77 per share.

Coforge stock split details The company's board in a meeting on May 5, 2025, considered and approved the stock split. The record date for the same was set as June 4, 2025. "In terms of Regulations 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and all other applicable provisions, if any, we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Wednesday, June 04, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Sub-Division/Split," the filing read. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Post Coforge's stock split, for one existing equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, shareholders will get five equity shares of ₹2 each, fully paid up.

What is the ex-date for stocks split? The ex-date (or ex-split date) is the first day the stock trades at its new, split-adjusted price. Are you eligilble for Coforge stock split benefit on ex-date? Shareholders who buy on or after the ex-date are not eligible for the stock split. To receive the split shares, one must buy the stock at least one day before the ex-date, due to the T+1 settlement cycle in India. What is stock split? A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of its outstanding shares by issuing more shares to existing shareholders — while reducing the face value (or price) of each share proportionally.