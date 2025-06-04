Gland Pharma share rises 2% in trade on Wednesday, June 4; here's why

Gland Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Gland Pharma shares increased as much as 1.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of 1,619 per share on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Why did Gland Pharma share price rise?

Gland Pharma shares rose after it secured United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL.

“Gland Pharma Limited (Gland or Company), a generic injectable & ophthalmicfocused pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL,” Gland Pharma said, in a press release.

Angiotensin II is a vasoconstrictor indicated for increasing blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Giapreza of La Jolla Pharma LLC, the company revealed. "Gland Pharma is the exclusive First-to-File and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity," the company claimed. The product had US sales of approximately $58 million for the twelve months ending March 2025, according to IQVIA. Gland Pharma Q4 results Gland Pharma reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹186.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹192.4 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations fell 7 per cent YoY to ₹1,424.9 crore from ₹1,537.5 crore. The company's Ebitda stood at ₹347.5 crore, marginally down from ₹358.7 crore a year ago. However, the Ebitda margin improved to 24 per cent in Q4FY25, compared to 23 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. Research and development (R&D) expenses during the quarter were ₹50.3 crore, accounting for 4.9 per cent of revenue. For the full financial year FY25, R&D expenses stood at ₹192.2 crore, or 4.7 per cent of annual revenue. Gland Pharma dividend The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.