Home / Markets / News / Gland Pharma share rises 2% in trade on Wednesday, June 4; here's why

Gland Pharma share rises 2% in trade on Wednesday, June 4; here's why

Gland Pharma shares rose after it secured United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL.

drugs, pharma sector
Medicines
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gland Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Gland Pharma shares increased as much as 1.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of 1,619 per share on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. 
 
At 11:10 AM, Gland Pharma shares continued to trade near day’s high, up 1.33 per cent at 1615 per share.

Why did Gland Pharma share price rise?

Gland Pharma shares rose after it secured United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL.
 
“Gland Pharma Limited (Gland or Company), a generic injectable & ophthalmicfocused pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL,” Gland Pharma said, in a press release.
 
Angiotensin II is a vasoconstrictor indicated for increasing blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
 
The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Giapreza of La Jolla Pharma LLC, the company revealed. 
 
“Gland Pharma is the exclusive First-to-File and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity,” the company claimed.
 
The product had US sales of approximately $58 million for the twelve months ending March 2025, according to IQVIA.  ALSO READ | Waaree Renewable share price pops 4% on securing order worth ₹346 crore 

Gland Pharma Q4 results

Gland Pharma reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹186.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹192.4 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Revenue from operations fell 7 per cent YoY to ₹1,424.9 crore from ₹1,537.5 crore. The company's Ebitda stood at ₹347.5 crore, marginally down from ₹358.7 crore a year ago. 
 
However, the Ebitda margin improved to 24 per cent in Q4FY25, compared to 23 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Research and development (R&D) expenses during the quarter were ₹50.3 crore, accounting for 4.9 per cent of revenue. For the full financial year FY25, R&D expenses stood at ₹192.2 crore, or 4.7 per cent of annual revenue.

Gland Pharma dividend 

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.  ALSO READ | Coforge rises 2% on ex-date for stock split; are investors still eligible? 

About Gland Pharma

Founded in 1978 in Hyderabad, Gland Pharma has evolved from a contract manufacturer of small-volume liquid parenterals to one of the largest injectable-focused pharmaceutical companies globally. 
 
Operating predominantly under a B2B model, it has a presence in over 60 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and India.
 
The company’s portfolio spans a wide range of sterile injectables such as vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, as well as oncology and ophthalmic products. Notably, it pioneered Heparin technology in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 180 pts, Nifty above 24,550; SPARC down 19%, GRSE zooms 10%

Tata Tech shares slip as 2.1% equity change hands in block deal

NR Vandana Tex IPO listing: Stock lists at ₹45 on NSE, misses GMP estimates

Scoda Tubes shares make flat D-Street debut, list at ₹140 on BSE

Indegene shares slump 4% after block trades; Here's the likely seller

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksGland PharmaShare pricePharma stocksIndian equitiesBSE SensexNifty50Market trendsWomen leadership in pharma sector

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story