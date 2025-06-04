Waaree Renewable share price pops 4% on securing order worth ₹346 crore

Waaree Renewable share price: Waaree Renewable Technologies (Waaree Renewable) shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.55 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,068 per share.

What led to the uptick in Waaree Renewable share price?

Waaree Renewable shares popped after it bagged a Letter of Award (LOA) from a renewable generation company for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of a solar power project of 300 MW AC/435 MW DC capacity.

The cost of the project is approximately ₹346.33 crore, excluding taxes. In an exchange filing, Waaree Renewable said, "We are pleased to inform that "Waaree Renewable Technologies" has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of solar power project of 300 MW AC/435 MW DC capacity." Under the terms of the order, Waaree Renewable shall develop the Ground mount solar power project of 300 MW AC /435 MW DC capacity Notably, the project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025- 26 (FY26), Waaree Renewable revealed, in a statement.

Waaree Renewable Q4 results Waaree Renewable's profit zoomed 82.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹93.77 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹51.31 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24). The company's revenue from operations climbed 74.37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹476.58 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹273.31 crore a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), or operating profit, jumped 67.79 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹126.33 crore, from ₹75.29 crore a year ago. Operating profit margin or Ebitda margin, however, squeezed to 26.51 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2025, from 27.55 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2024.