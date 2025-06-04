YES Bank rises 2% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹16,000 crore; details

YES Bank share price: Private lender Private lender YES Bank shares rose up to 1.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹21.24 per share on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Why did YES Bank share price rise today?

The bank plans to raise ₹7,500 crore via equity issuance and ₹8,500 crore through debt securities.

In an exchange filing, YES Bank said, “ The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., June 03, 2025 has inter alia, considered and approved raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible equity securities through various permissible means, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed ₹7,500 crore and shall not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10 per cent (including dilution on account of issuance of equity securities in terms of this item and conversion of any convertible debt securities approved by the Board, as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable.”

raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed ₹8,500 crore and shall not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10 per cent (including dilution on account of conversion of convertible debt securities in terms of this item and any other issuance of equity securities as approved by the Board), in one or more tranches and/or series, in domestic and /or overseas market, as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable.

YES Bank Q4 results YES Bank posted a 63.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹738.12 crore for the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), up from ₹451.9 crore in the same period last year. The profit growth was largely driven by a sharp decline in provisions, even as core income growth remained muted. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, inched up 5.7 per cent to ₹2,276 crore, while non-interest income rose 10.9 per cent to ₹1,739 crore during the quarter. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved slightly to 2.5 per cent in Q4FY25, compared to 2.4 per cent in Q4FY24. For the full year FY25, NIM stood at 2.4 per cent.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 20.6 per cent from ₹612 crore in Q3FY25. About YES Bank YES BANK, a private sector bank in India, was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It offers a full range of financial services to individuals, corporates, and MSMEs. The bank's portfolio includes retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and digital banking solutions. With a strong focus on technology, YES BANK provides seamless online and mobile banking experiences, supporting a wide customer base across the country. Operating a robust network of branches and ATMs across all states and union territories, the bank has also developed specialised branches such as YES GRACE for women and YES SME for small businesses.