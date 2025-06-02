Home / Markets / News / Ganga Bath Fittings IPO opens on June 4; check price band, GMP, key dates

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO opens on June 4; check price band, GMP, key dates

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO date: The three-day subscription window for SME IPO will open on June 4, 2025

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO will open for subscription on June 4, 2025
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Ganga Bath Fittings IPO: Ganga Bath Fittings, a bathroom accessories manufacturer, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 4, 2025. The ₹35.65-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 6.66 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), not less than 49.45 per cent of the issue will be reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs), 49.45 for retail investors, and the remaining 1.10 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO price band, lot size

Ganga Bath Fittings has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹46 to ₹49 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 3,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,38,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum lot size investment for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2 lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,94,000.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, June 6, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, June 9, 2025. Shares of Ganga Bath Fittings will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.   ALSO READ: 3B Films IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹20.13 crore from the net issue proceeds to purchase equipment or machinery, ₹5.32 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and ₹2.70 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Ganga Bath Fittings were trading flat at ₹49, the upper price band as of 1 PM on Monday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Ganga Bath Fittings

Incorporated in 2018, Ganga Bath Fittings is engaged in manufacturing and supplying bathroom accessories including but not limited to bath fittings items such as CP taps and their parts, showers, bath accessories, Sanitary wear, ABS Showers, ABS Health faucet, ABS Taps, ABS Accessories, PTMT Taps, Door Handles, Bathroom Vanities, Bathroom Sinks, SS Showers, Shower Drains, SS Channel Drainer etc. It also manufactures customised components based on customer specifications. The company has a network of over 2,500 distributors across India. 

Ganga Bath Fittings financial overview

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, the company posted a total revenue of ₹32.3 crore and PAT of ₹4.52 crore. In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Ganga Bath reported a total revenue of ₹32.01 crore, up 4.3 per cent from ₹30.68 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹2.47 crore in FY24.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

