Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
3B Films IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

3B Films IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

3B Films IPO Day 2 update: The SME offering, which opened for subscription on May 30, has received bids for 72,42,000 shares, against 64,08,001 on offer, leading to a subscription of 1.13 times

The unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading at ₹53 in the grey market

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

3B Films IPO Day 2 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) and Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films maker 3B Films has received a lacklustre response from investors so far. The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Friday, May 30, has received bids for 72,42,000 shares, against 64,08,001 on offer, leading to a subscription of 1.13 times at 11:25 AM on Monday, showed BSE data.

3B Films IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading at ₹53, commanding a GMP of ₹3 or 6 per cent against the issue price of ₹50, on Monday, in the grey market.
 

3B Films IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹33.75 crore through a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares. The mainline IPO will close for subscription on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Shares of 3B Films are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Friday, June 6, 2025. 
 
The company has fixed the price at ₹50 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 3,000 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,50,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,00,000 for two lots of 6,000 equity shares.

Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹4.43 crore for capital expenditure, ₹7.15 crore for working capital requirements and ₹4.43 crore for general corporate purposes. 

About 3B Films

Incorporated in September 2014, 3B Films is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of CPP & CPE films tailored to meet the diverse needs of the flexible packaging industry and high-end thermoforming applications. Its product portfolio includes a wide range of CPP films designed to address the specific needs of various industries, including food and beverage, clothing, flowers and other consumer goods. The company has expanded exports to countries like Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and several African nations.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

