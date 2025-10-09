Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

The contarct is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (Total Length 26.672 Km.) by State Highways Authority of Jharkhand

Highways: UP’s path to become first $1 trn state

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

G R Infraprojects shares jumped 6.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,319.15 per share. At 9:37 AM, G R Infraprojects’ share price was trading 3.56 per cent higher at ₹1,286.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 81,874.27. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,443.89 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,730 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹902.05 per share. 

Why were G R Infraprojects shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The project is worth ₹290.23 crore.
 
 
“We are pleased to inform you that our company has received Letter of Acceptance dated 08th October 2025 from State Highways Authority of Jharkhand,” the filing read. 
 
The contarct is for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (Total Length 26.672 Km.) by State Highways Authority of Jharkhand. The project has to be complete within 24 months from appointed date. 

Also Read

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

G R Infraprojects rises 2% on winning bid for transmission system in MP

stock market trading

G R Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

National highway

G R Infraprojects share price rises 3% on securing order worth ₹1,248-crore

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

L&T, GR Infra: Road infra-linked stocks decline; Nuvama remains cautious

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

G R Infra shares rise 3% on bagging order from BSNL; Check all details

 
In August, the company emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) Projects in Rajgarh (1500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase III and the evacuation of power from RE Projects in Neemuch (1000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase II. 
 
The annual transmission charges are estimated at ₹367 crore, and the project has to be completed within 24 months from the special purpose vehicle (SPV) acquisition. Thereafter, the company will handle operation and maintenance (O&M) of the project for 35 years.
 
G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways. 
 
Headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a corporate office in New Delhi, the company operates across India and is gradually expanding into international markets. 
 
It follows an integrated project execution model, managing every phase from conceptualisation to completion, and is actively involved in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.

More From This Section

Senco gold

Senco Gold shares drop 4% even after positive Q2 update; Here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sprints 200 pts; SpiceJet zooms 7%, Prestige Estates 4%; Pharma stocks up

Delhivery

Target ₹540: Analysts upbeat on Delhivery with 16% upside; top details here

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Prestige Estates share zooms 7% on robust Q2 sales; Analysts retain 'Buy'

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Saatvik Green Energy gains 10%, hit all time high on posting healthy Q1

Topics : GR Infraprojects Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon