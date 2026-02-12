GE Power India zooms 20% on huge volumes; what's driving industrial stock?

GE Power India stock price today

Share price of GE Power India (GEPIL) was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹399.95, hitting a fresh 52-week high backed by heavy volumes on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. t. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 83,835 at 01:20 PM.

The stock price of the industrial company surpassed its previous high of ₹393.75 touched on August 19, 2025. With today’s rally, the market price of GE Power India has more-than-doubled or zoomed 104 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹196 touched on April 7, 2025.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 15-fold with a combined 2.35 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were a combined pending buy orders for around 400,000 shares on these exchanges, the data shows. What’s driving GE Power India stock price on Thursday? The company’s profit before tax and exceptional items from continuing operations for the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) increased to ₹130.93 crore , compared with ₹23.47 crore in Q3FY25. Total income for the quarter from continuing operations was ₹401.25 crore up by 16.5 per cent, compared to ₹344.29 crore in Q3FY25. The company reported profit after tax and exceptional items of ₹71.68 crore, as against a net loss of ₹19.59 crore in Q3FY25.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before exceptional items for the quarter from continuing operations improved to 35.0 per cent, compared to 9.0 per cent for Q3FY25. The management said execution discipline and operational excellence have continued to drive meaningful margin expansion across the company’s core services and upgrade businesses. With a focused portfolio, improving margins and a healthy order book, the management said the company is well positioned for building momentum. Meanwhile, as on December 31, 2025, the company has an order backlog of ₹1,670.60 crore down by 38.3 per cent compared to ₹2,706 crore in Q3FY25 of continuing operations driven by termination of two Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) EP contracts, Jaypee Bina and Nigrie amounting to ₹775 crore, the company said.

The Company and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) amicably settled the contractual disputes arising from the contracts for FGD systems at JPVL's Bina and Nigrie projects, formalized through an agreement dated October 3, 2025. On October 14, 2025, Hon'ble High Court issued an Order, which recorded the settlement and directed withdrawal of the appeals filed by JPVL thereby resulting in closure of all related proceedings. Pursuant to the Order, the said settlement agreement became effective on October 14, 2025. Meanwhile, looking to 2026, the management in the Q2 earnings conference call said they anticipate 2.5 per cent acceleration fuelled by industrial recovery and moderated renewable penetration. Ministry of Environment and Forest and the climate change revised the notification, limiting flue gas desulfurization installation to about 30 gigawatts of India's thermal power plants by December 2027 and December 2028 progressively, while taking the Category C plants, which are more or less like 70 gigawatts out of the scope of the policy.