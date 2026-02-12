Associate Sponsors

SJVN share price rises 5% to over 1-month high following Q3 results

SJVN share price rose as much as 5.3 per cent to ₹81.50 on National Stock Exchange(NSE) after net profit increased 51 per cent on year

SJVN share price today, February 12
SJVN share price rose on Thursday as net profit and revenue increased in the December quarter.
Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 12:18 PM IST
SJVN share price today

SJVN share price rose over 5 per cent to the highest level in over a month on Thursday following the announcement of the company's Decmeber quarter (Q3FY26) results. The stock price rose as much as 5.3 per cent to ₹81.50 per share, the highest level since January 8, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
As of 9:51 AM, SJVN share price was trading 4.51 per cent higher at ₹80.90 per share, as against a 0.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. So far, around 27.1 million shares of the company have changed hands on NSE. 
 
In the last 12 months, SJVN share price has decreased 11.1 per cent, compared to a 12.22 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did SJVN share price rise today?

SJVN share price rose on Thursday as the company reported an increase in net profit and revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The consolidated bottomline of SJVN increased 51 per cent on year to ₹224.31 crore from ₹148.75 crore in the corresponding period of the last year. 
 
The consolidated revenue from the operations jumped 61.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,081.97 crore from ₹671 crore, the company said in the exchange filing. 
 
Check details of SJVN Q3 results
 
During the October–December (Q3FY26), SJVN Green Energy's 1,000 megawatt Bikaner Solar Power Project achieved commercial operations in phases. The SJVN group also commissioned one unit of 600 MW out of two units aggregating 1,320 megawatt of the Buxar Thermal Power Project of another subsidiary named SJIVN Thermal Private Limited, the company said in the exchange filing. 

Divident declaration

SJVN's board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for the current financial year. They set February 20 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders. 

Fundraise

Alongside the release of the third-quarter earnings, SJVN also announced that it is raising funds up to  ₹1,000 crore  through the issuance of unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures on a private placement basis.  ALSO READ | HUL slips 4% in trade post Q3 results; here's why stock is under pressure

SJVN shares outlook

As per Elara Capital, the management has an ambitious plan to achieve 25GW installed capacity in the near term. The brokerage remains optimistic about SJVN's long-term growth prospects, supported by robust sectoral fundamentals. The company continues to prioritise expanding installed capacity across a balanced portfolio of hydro, RE and thermal power  projects.  "We retain Buy with a lower target of ₹120 from ₹131 based on 2.0x (unchanged) FY28 P/B regulated equity. We revise down our TP based on lower-than-expected project commissioning. We reduce our earnings by 10-9 per cent during FY27-28E, given slower project commissioning," it said.

Technically, the stock has formed a double bottom pattern, supported by a bullish divergence on the moving average and convergence divergence (MACD), indicating weakening downside momentum. Additionally, on-balance volume (OBV) is trending higher, reflecting accumulation and strengthening buying interest, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers
 
Based on this confluence of signals, we recommend a staggered buying approach in the ₹77–₹80 zone, with a stop loss at ₹72 and an upside target of ₹90, he added. 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

