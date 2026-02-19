GE Power falls for second day, down 18% from 52-week high; should you buy?

GE Power India share price today

GE Power India shares were reeling under selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The scrip opened gap down with a loss of 3.5 per cent at ₹470 versus the previous of ₹496.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter extended the opening losses and made an intraday low of ₹455, down 8.4 per cent.

Around noon, GE Power shares traded 5.4 per cent northward at ₹470 with a sharp rise in volumes. According to NSE data, 4.8 million equities changed hands at the time of writing report as against the previous session's total traded quantity of 4.06 million.