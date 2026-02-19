Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Kospi hits new high

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 19, 2026: Indian markets will likely start Thursday with gains as indicated by the GIFT Nifty The futures were trading 32 points higher at 25,860 as of 8:37 AM
Asia-Pacific markets gained in early trade on Thursday with the South Korea's Kospi hitting a fresh high. Japan's Nikkei 225 and the South Korea's Kospi rose 1 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, so far on Thursday. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong remained shut for the ocassion of Lunar New Year holidays.
Overnight, the US indices ended higher as gains in key technology stocks supported. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
ended 0.56 and 0.26 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.78 per cent higher.
In the commodities, oil prices extended gains in Asia session on geopolitical concern. Brent oil futures price jumped 4 per cent in the previous session as traders priced in potential conflict between US and Iran after the talks concluded in Geneva without a break through, as per Reuters report.
Gold and silver futures erased gain in the holiday-thin trade on Thursday. Prices of both metals increased in the previous session on rising geopolitical concerns, while traders assessed US Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The gold and silver futures were trading 0.32 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Yashhtej Industries (India)'s initial public offer
(IPO) will enter its second day. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹88.88 crore. The allotment for the Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO is expected to be finalised on February 23. The tentative listing date is on February 25.
Meanwhile, Marushika Technology Limited
will list on National Stock Exchange and BSE on Thursday.