Glenmark, Laurus: 4 pharma stocks gain up to 79% in 5 months; time to exit?

Glenmark PharmaCurrent Price: ₹2,161 Likely Target: ₹1,945 Downside Risk: 10% Support: ₹2,094 Resistance: ₹2,225; ₹2,250 The 14-day RSI on Glenmark Pharma daily chart stands at 75 levels. The RSI has recently seen a negative crossover, falling below the signal line, along with a similar negative crossover seen on the Stochastic Slow indicator. The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) indicator is also showing signs of convergence. However, the price chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the recent gap-up at ₹2,094 levels. Having said that, a break of the same can drag the stock towards the trend line support at ₹1,945 levels. Resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,225 - ₹2,250 zone.
BioconCurrent Price: ₹390 Likely Target: ₹370 Downside Risk: 5.1% Support: ₹381 Resistance: ₹400; ₹405 Biocon stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart post the breakout in early May. The overbought condition on the chart could trigger some sort of consolidation for the stock in the near-term. As such, the stock may test its trend line support around ₹372 levels. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹381 levels, while resistance can be anticipated around ₹400 and ₹405 levels for now.
Laurus LabsCurrent Price: ₹822 Likely Target: ₹742 Downside Risk: 9.7% Support: ₹815; ₹777 Resistance: ₹834; ₹855 Laurus Labs stock has been trading in overbought territory as per the RSI indicator since the start of July month. Select indicators are showing some signs of tiredness, while the Stochastic Slow still holds steady. As per the price action, break and sustained trade below ₹815 can trigger some sort of correction or a dip towards the trend line support, which stands at ₹777 levels; below which a crack towards ₹742 levels cannot be ruled out.
Gland PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,983 Likely Target: ₹1,850 Downside Risk: 6.7% Support: ₹1,948; ₹1,890 Resistance: ₹2,019; ₹2,095; ₹2,135 The key near-term support for Gland Pharma stock stands at ₹1,948 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can pull down the stock to ₹1,850 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,890. On the upside, the stock is seen facing resistance around its 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at 2,019 levels. The stock can potentially spurt to ₹2,095 and ₹2,135 levels in case of an upside breakout.
