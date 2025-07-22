B L Kashyap share price: B L Kashyap share price was in demand on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 4.08 per cent to an intraday high of ₹75.10 per share.

By 11:30 AM, B L Kashyap share price was trading 1.14 per cent higher at ₹72.97 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 82,167.09 levels.

Why did B L Kashyap share price rise today?

B L Kashyap share price rose on the back of a deal worth ₹910 crore, excluding GST, from BPTP Limited.

B L Kashyap, via an exchange filing, said, “We are pleased to intimate under Clause 30 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended that B L Kashyap and Sons Limited has secured an order of the Company.” Under the terms of the order, B L Kashyap will be responsible for the construction of civil structure for residential towers, including associated non-tower areas, community building etc. The order is expected to be executed in approximately 36 months or 3 years. About B L Kashyap and Sons B L Kashyap is among India’s leading construction, infrastructure, and civil engineering companies with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects across sectors.

ALSO READ: Glenmark, Laurus: 4 pharma stocks gain up to 79% in 5 months; time to exit? With decades of experience, the company has built a diverse portfolio that includes high-rise residential and commercial complexes, IT parks, institutional buildings, hospitals, industrial facilities, corporate offices, and metro stations. The company provides end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, catering to both public and private sector clients. Established by the late B L Kashyap, the company has grown under the leadership of his sons and was listed on the stock exchange in 2006. Today, it operates with a pan-India presence and is driven by a professional team of engineers, project managers, and industry specialists.