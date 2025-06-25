Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares up 3% on launching cancer drug Tevimbra

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price today: Pharmaceutical major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose as much as 2.74 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,728 per share on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Around 1:05 PM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares continued to trade higher, up 1.82 per cent at ₹1,712.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.71 per cent higher at 82,636.70 levels.

Why did Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price rise today?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price gained in trade after the company announced the launch of Tevimbra (tislelizumab) in India, following approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Tevimbra is a uniquely engineered anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody developed by BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines), a global oncology innovator focused on delivering cutting-edge cancer therapies. The drug is indicated for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy, and as a second-line monotherapy for both locally advanced/metastatic NSCLC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). The launch marks Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ entry into the immuno-oncology space in India and is a key step in broadening its oncology portfolio with innovative therapies. NSCLC accounts for over 80 per cent of all lung cancer cases, while ESCC is the most prevalent histological subtype of esophageal cancer in India. Tevimbra addresses the major treatment needs of this large patient base with a differentiated and evidence-backed option, the company said.

Already approved and available in major markets including the US, EU, Australia, and China, Tevimbra is designed to selectively bind to PD-1 receptors, restoring T-cell function and limiting off-target immune suppression. It has shown strong efficacy and a favourable safety profile across various solid tumors in multiple Phase 3 studies and a global clinical programme. ALSO READ: Dixon Tech slips 3%; Phillip Capital raises competition concerns, cuts TP Glenmark Pharmaceuticals further acknowledged the contributions of BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines) and Pi Health in the development and clinical research of tislelizumab. Glenamark Pharmaceuticals Q4 results For the fourth quarter of FY2024-25 (Q4FY25), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a consolidated revenue of ₹3,256.2 crore, marking a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 6.3 per cent from ₹3,063 crore in the same period last year. The company’s Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹560.7 crore, up 11.2 per cent from ₹504.3 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 17.2 per cent. Adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter came in at ₹346.6 crore, reflecting an adjusted PAT margin of 10.6 per cent.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), the company’s consolidated revenue rose 12.8 per cent to ₹13,321.7 crore, compared to ₹11,813.1 crore in the previous year. Ebitda for FY25 more than doubled to ₹2,351 crore from ₹1,195.3 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving to 17.6 per cent. The company also posted an adjusted PAT of ₹1,389.4 crore for the year, resulting in an adjusted PAT margin of 10.4 per cent. About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments. The company focuses on key therapeutic areas including respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.