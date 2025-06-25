Himadri Speciality Chemical share price rises 4%; what's boosting rally?

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹22,255.33 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹688.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹351.4 per share.

In one year, Himadri Speciality Chemical shares have gained 10 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

Why are Himadri Speciality Chemical shares buzzing in trade?

The northward move in the stock came after the company informed that it paid $4.43 million (₹37.47 crore approximately) towards the acquisition of a 16.24 per cent stake in International Battery Company.

Further, the amount will be utilised towards the purchase of 600,000 common stock from an existing shareholder, the subscription of 2,100,000 common stock, and the subscription of 3,79,175 Series A Preferred Stock.