Globe Civil Projects share price: rose as much as 4.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹91.94 per share. Globe Civil Projects shares rose as much as 4.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹91.94 per share.

Why did Globe Civil Projects rise in trade?

Globe Civil Projects shares jumped initially after the company announced the receipt of an order from NBCC (India) Ltd. valued at ₹172.99 crore.

The contract involves the development of infrastructure and buildings for the Central University of Punjab at Village Ghudda in Bathinda, Punjab, on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis.

The scope of work under this comprehensive infrastructure contract includes construction of key institutional and residential buildings such as a 400-seater Girls Hostel, a 600-seater Boys Hostel, one Academic Block, a 100-seater International Students Hostel, Vice Chancellor’s Residence, and extensive external development works for campus infrastructure. The project is scheduled to be completed within a span of approximately 21 months. ALSO READ | Smallcap hotel stock hits new high, zooms 109% from April low. Do you own? Ved Prakash Khurana, chairman and whole-time director of Globe Civil Projects said, “We are delighted to win this landmark ₹172.99 crore mandate from NBCC for the Central University of Punjab. The project deepens our presence in the education-infrastructure segment and validates Globe Civil Projects Limited’s ability to deliver end-to-end EPC solutions for large, multifaceted campuses.”

Khurana added, “We appreciate NBCC’s continued confidence in our expertise and look forward to partnering closely with all stakeholders to create future-ready academic and residential facilities that will serve students and faculty for decades to come. Our multidisciplinary team spanning civil, structural, MEP, and project-management specialists is fully mobilised to complete the works within the stipulated 21-month schedule. We will leverage proven construction technologies, rigorous safety protocols, and robust quality-assurance systems to ensure on-time, on-budget delivery while upholding the highest standards of workmanship and environmental stewardship. This project exemplifies our commitment to engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and value creation for our clients and the communities we serve.”

About Globe Civil Projects Globe Civil Projects Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company involved in executing a wide range of infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects across India. With operations spanning eleven states, the company has established a solid track record in delivering projects across Transport & Logistics, Social & Commercial Infrastructure, and Premium Residential and Commercial Developments. ALSO READ | Bandhan Bank tanks 4% after Q1 miss; Is it time to buy the dip or bail out? Traditionally known for its expertise in constructing railway infrastructure and educational institution buildings, Globe Civil Projects has strategically diversified into more complex and specialised segments, including railway bridges, elevated railway terminals, airport terminals, and hospitals.