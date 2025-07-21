Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smallcap hotel stock zooms 109% from April low, hits new high. Do you own?

Smallcap hotel stock zooms 109% from April low, hits new high. Do you own?

Shares of Samhi Hotels hit a new high of ₹251.90 in intra-day trade and rallied 14% in the last 2 weeks as Indian Hotels and ITC Hotels reported strong earnings for the June 2025 quarter.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Samhi Hotels share price today

 
Shares of Samhi Hotels hit a new high of ₹251.90, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. In the past two weeks, the stock has rallied 14 per cent as Indian Hotels Company and ITC Hotels reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
On July 9, 2025, the smallcap hotel company stock surpassed its previous high of ₹237.80, touched on February 27, 2024. It has bounced back 109 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹120.35, which it had recorded on April 7, 2025.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
 

Indian hospitality and tourism industry outlook

 
India’s hospitality and tourism industry continues on a strong growth path, supported by rising travel demand, increasing domestic consumption, and sustained investment in infrastructure and services. Valued at over $24 billion in calendar year (CY) 2024, the hospitality sector is expected to grow to $31 billion by CY 2029.
 
The tourism sector is also gaining traction, with revenues projected to exceed $59 billion by CY 2028. Key drivers include growth in domestic travel, improvement in foreign tourist arrivals, and demand from corporate and event based tourism. The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated ₹2,541.06 crore for tourism development, focusing on infrastructure, skill-building, and facilitation. A major initiative includes developing 50 tourist destinations in collaboration with states, aimed at improving visitor experience and connectivity, Samhi Hotels said in its FY25 annual report.
 
India remains a strong magnet for domestic and global travelers. Hotels and resorts are seeing improved occupancy, driven by consistent demand and limited new supply. The rise in branded room inventory, aided by increased travel activity and government initiatives, is expected to drive performance in the near to medium term, the company said.

Meanwhile, the hotel sector outlook for Q2FY26 remains positive, supported by a lineup of events and seasonal demand drivers across India. A cluster of long weekends in August (Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi) is likely to support leisure travel across leisure destinations, according to analysts.  ALSO READ | Mastek shares soar 9% as Q1 profit jumps 29%; Earnings breakdown here 
Key events include: 1) Indian International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere at Mumbai (30 July-4 August) is expected to bolster business city room rates, and 2) the Onam festival (5 September), which should lift demand in Kerala. Hence, the brokerage firm expects double-digit growth in RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room) for Q2, driven by ARR (Average Room Rate).
 

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela holding in Samhi Hotels falls below 1 per cent in June quarter

 
As per June 2025 shareholding disclosed by Samhi Hotels, investor Madhuri Madhusudan Kela’s holding in the company declined below 1 per cent. 
 
As per March 2025 shareholding pattern disclosures, Madhuri Kela held 3.75 million shares or 1.69 per cent stake in Samhi Hotels.  ALSO READ | HDFC Bank outlook: Analysts up target as credit growth, NIM set to improve

About Samhi Hotels

 
Samhi Hotels is one of India’s leading multi-branded asset owners by inventory, with a proven track record of transforming underperforming hotels into thriving assets. The company’s primary focus is on high-growth markets like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and NCR. 
 
The company’s business model is built on acquiring underperforming or undervalued hotel assets, renovating them, and rebranding them under globally recognized hospitality brands like Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG. This capital efficient approach allows the company to minimize capital expenditure while maximizing returns. This strategy has consistently improved occupancy rates, average room rates (ARR), and overall profitability. 
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

