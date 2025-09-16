GMP signals strong debut for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO shares

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing forecast: As investors await the D-Street debut of jewellery maker Shringar House of Mangalsutra, scheduled for September 17, 2025, grey market trends indicate decent listing gains. Notably, the ₹400.95 crore public offering by Shringar House of Mangalsutra received a strong response from investors, ending up oversubscribed by 60.29 times.

The favourable sentiment extended to the grey market as well. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹191 per share. This translates to a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹26 per share, or 15.76 per cent over the issue price of ₹165 per share.

If current grey market trends hold, the company’s shares may list at around ₹191 per share on the bourses, delivering a return of over 15 per cent to investors who were allotted shares during the IPO. However, these estimates remain speculative, as the grey market is unregulated. Therefore, investors should not treat the GMP as a reliable indicator of listing performance. Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO details The public offering of Shringar House of Mangalsutra comprises an entirely fresh issue of 24.3 million equity shares worth ₹400.95 crore. The IPO was offered at a price band of ₹155–165 per share, with a lot size of 90 shares. The subscription window was open from September 10 to September 12, 2025. The company set the issue price at ₹165 per share.